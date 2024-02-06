Legendary Nollywood actor Kanayo O Kanayo has advised parents about their children’s source of income.

The seasoned thespian, via his social media counsels parents against accepting monetary gifts from their children without questioning where they got it from.

Kanayo O Kanayo stressed that parents should be more cautious of collecting luxurious gifts from their children, especially when their kids do not have a specific source of income.

He cited an example of a girl giving her mother a phone or a very hefty cash prize with the mother knowing that the girl is not doing anything that would guarantee her such money.

He added that parents should make it their primary objective of asking their kids on where and how they are getting the things that they are getting because their nonchalant attitude was instilling bad mindset in their children.