Controversial socialite and podcaster, Kimmy K has described Grammy winner, Burna Boy as a man-child, rather than his self-acclaimed “odogwu” status.

Kimmy K, while speaking recently on pulse Hot Takes said that although the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker often describes himself as an “Odogwu,” but on the real, he is a man-child.

She claimed that Burna Boy took offence to Davido‘s “new cat” comment and wondered why he had not been able to confront him head-on.

Kimmy K stated that she is not a fan of Burna Boy because “he throws subs and then hides his hand.”

She advised Burna Boy to talk to Davido directly if he’s having issues with him instead of acting like a child and throwing tantrums.

Check out reactions trailing Kimmy K’s remark on Burna Boy:

5/11 outersider said: “Wait make burna come online”

J.Hoodz wrote: “Lmao, shades or no shades. You got the point. 😂”

Big Jelly asked: “Him get right to call him self any name. So why e dey pain ona. If e react now then go say na bad character.”

bona sheriff stated: “Lol.. davido is 001, burna na odogwu .. wetin una want again?”

Watch her speak below: