Grammy award-winning superstar singer Burna Boy, has achieved another milestone as he sells out Toronto’s Scotiabank Arena for two consecutive nights.

The record-breaking achievement, which took place on February 24th and 25th, 2024, see the ‘Last Last’ hitmaker sell out a combined 40,000 tickets.

African Giant as he’s fondly called, known for his dynamic stage presence and diverse musical repertoire, Burna Boy delivered exhilarating performances, captivating the crowds with his chart-topping hits and mesmerizing dance moves at the Scotiabank Arena.

The historic milestone received widespread acclaim from fans and colleagues in the music industry, with fellow Nigerian singer Joeboy taking to social media to commend Burna Boy, acknowledging his legendary status.

This ground-breaking accomplishment adds to Burna Boy’s impressive career trajectory, establishing him as a global powerhouse in the music industry.