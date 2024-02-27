Popular reality TV star Ceec is now the official brand ambassador for Titus Sardines, a big fish company in Nigeria.

The reality star shared the exciting news on her Instagram page.

Sharing a video of the moment she was unveiled as the latest brand ambassador of Titus Sardines, Ceec expressed excitement about her lated position.

The reality star expressed how happy she is to be working with them and how much she likes their product.

She wrote:

” “Big news alert! 🚨

Thrilled to officially be a part of the @titussardinesng family as their brand ambassador!🎉

Can’t wait to share my love for their incredible product and embark on this adventure together!

#BrandAmbassador

#ExcitingJourney”

See below;

