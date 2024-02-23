A mother shares a picture of her baby’s priceless expression when she realizes for the first time that she was born with hands and legs.

A Tiktok user going by the handle @beautiful.amy_ delighted a lot of people with the adorable expression of her baby, who just discovered something.

The baby’s shocked expression was captured on camera by the mother as she experimented with her newfound mobility.

As the infant experimented with moving her hands and legs, her mother took pictures of the fascinating scene, and the baby’s eyes widened in surprise.

The infant was very excited as she lifted and moved her legs in different directions. At one point, she tried to put her foot in her mouth, which made her mother step in.

April opined: “You don go born my baby a she’s pretty and her skin is giving.”

Gloria Agida penned: “She’s really surprise she’s so cute.”

Moseiyebiye noted: “Why is she soo surprised. She’s cuteeee.”

Osato reacted: “And then they always try to eat their legs.”

user2837758897628 added: “Her skin is giving. Pls what’s the name of the cream you’re using on her?”

Fairy wrote: “My 3 month started doing this. No more crying his always looking and talking to his hands and legs.”

