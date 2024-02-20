Nigerian singer, Davido has announced a huge donation of N300 million to orphanages across Nigeria.

He made the announcement on Twitter.

According to Davido, the N300 million will be his yearly contribution to the country.

Currently, we don’t know exactly how the money will be shared yet but OBO promised to give those details tomorrow.

He wrote;

“I and my foundation pledge the sum of 300 million Naira to orphanages around Nigeria … as my yearly contribution to the Nation ❤️ .. details of disbursement tomorrow 🇳🇬”

This isn’t the first time Davido has shown his caring side. He’s known for doing lots of different charity work outside of music.

The music star believes in helping others, and he uses his fame to make a positive impact.

See his post below;



