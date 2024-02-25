Popular Nigerian celebrities Adekunle Gold and Simi have drawn a lot of criticism for their frequent swoon-worthy social media posts.

The duo recently posted a video of themselves promoting and having fun with Adekunle Gold‘s new song, which upset a lot of netizens.

Taking to the comment section, the social media user expressed disapproval of the couple’s consistent online presence, suggesting that they portray themselves as the only celebrity couple in existence.

He pointed out the carelessness of publicly showcasing romantic gestures, neglecting the fact that others may envy the couple.

He also remarked on the fleeting nature of marriages showcased on social media, advising Adekunle Gold and Simi to refrain from putting pressure on single fans.

“Adekunle Gold and wife flaunting themselves online as if you’re the only celeb couple in the world is unwise. More unwise is displaying romantic acts publicly forgetting it should be private as people may be jealous. Social media marriage doesn’t last. They’d avoid pressuring single fans and he wise not unwise,” he stated.

See the video referenced by the netizen below …