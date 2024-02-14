Veteran Nollywood actress, Rita Edochie urged single ladies against “stealing” other people’s husbands.

She gave this advice via Instagram while celebrating Valentine’s Day.

Rita Edochie urged single ladies to respect committed relationships and not steal other people’s husband.

She went on to explain why some women might be treated poorly by their partners.

According to her, sometimes women stay in relationships even though they know their partner cheats on them, forgives them easily, or cries because of their behavior.

Mrs Edochie reminded women that there are plenty of other fish in the sea, and that they shouldn’t stay in a relationship where they’re not happy or respected.

The actress also sent a message to people in happy marriages. She urged them to cherish what they have and don’t let anyone try to ruin it. She believes that God protects true love and will punish anyone who tries to break up a happy couple.

In her words;

“N/b: you must not steal another person’s man today because it’s Valentine’s if I hear am, na serious woto woto u go just collect.

“Reasons why that man keeps taking you for granted.

“1. You know he cheats but you choose to stay

“2. You always forgive him easily all the time.

“3. You cry always because of him.

“Just know he is not the only man in the world, if the love that made you accept his marital proposal stops flowing, then you cannot continue with him so you don’t end up passing to the underworld where you have no chance to live again, this doesn’t mean I encourage divorce but na who get sense go fit understand wetin I dey yarn.

“So as we celebrate love today, I hope and pray that you find genuine love and happiness from partners who will cherish you forever, not someone who will love you to an extent, then the beast in him surfaces with time.

“I also pray that anybody who envies the beautiful world of marriage that you have and tries to ruin it by snatching what you hold so sacred, the fire of god will consume him or her because god is a god of true love and when he helps others find love, he will surely help them secure it with his consuming fire.

“Happy blessed Valentine great lovers of Rita Edochie. “It’s a season of true love, so let us spread it.”

See below;

ALSO READ: Mercy Johnson, AY, Uche Jombo and others storms the Traditional wedding Ceremony of Chinneylove Eze and hubby (Video)