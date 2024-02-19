Popular skit maker OGB Recent has received flak on social media for offering an advise on how to hustle during the dollar rise.

The content maker, who recently purchased a brand new G-wagon, turned to the X platform to advise audiences to look for old Facebook and Instagram accounts because $1 now equals N1,700.

He wrote: “1$ is now N1700, if you like no go find old Facebook and old instagram.”

Netizens slammed OGB Recent in the comment section for encouraging criminality and cybercrime.

Reactions to OGB Recent’s statement

femmymafia said: “Even if 1$ turn to #200, I no fit switch! I’ll be on same shit till I D. I. E.”

Bayo Otedola wrote: “I no go do bad even if $1 na 1m”

Only Fashion stated: “EFCC is at your back”

Big Khings penned: “As far we deh survive your skits we go survive this economy”

Da Mentor warned: “This boy , don’t encourage criminality”

SEE POST: