A lovely video shows an old man who attended the Valentine’s Day event, affectionately gifting his wife a bottle of Pepsi wrapped in Ankara clothing.

A video circulating on social media shows the man giving his wife a wonderful gift on Valentine’s Day.

In the footage, the husband approached his wife carrying a sack containing the unique gift. Inside the bag was a Valentine’s Day gift wrapped in distinctive Ankara fabric along with two colorful balloons.

Upon unwrapping the gift, the woman found a 60cl bottle of Pepsi and expressed immense happiness and gratitude to her husband.

They shared a warm embrace and celebrated, with the wife using her teeth to open the Pepsi bottle cap and then taking turns drinking from it with her husband.

Martin White-Ufuah said: ‘Beautiful. The most important thing is the mutual joy and appreciation.”

Sam Shizlin opined: “I think pepsi company should bless this blessed couples. This is also a brand promotion. If only the love motive of 21st century children can be like this. Pure undiluted love.”

Okeke Solomtochukwu Promise stated: “Best valentine gift ever…

True love is what we share with one another (happiness) not what we get from one another (gifts) Let love lead.”

Meshack Hosea noted: “Best valentine gift indeed, see the smile on her face and the joy.”

Harrison Chinemerem Ananaba said: ‘New generation will even slap you and Break the bottle and content and use it and design your body. Honestly love is genuinely an inner deep feelings of acceptation.”

