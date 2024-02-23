Fashion designer Ugomdi Ogbonna and his friends have transformed the life of an elderly widow in Isiala Ngwa by building her a new home, replacing her dilapidated mud house.

Their act of kindness stemmed from a Facebook post highlighting the woman’s plight.

Touched by the sad story of the elderly widow, Ugomdi Ogbonna enlisted his wife’s support, who then helped spread the word on social media.

The initiative resonated with friends and well-wishers who contributed financially and donated building materials.

Thanks to this collective effort, the elderly woman now resides in a safe and comfortable home, expressing immense gratitude for the unexpected generosity.

Sharing photos of the new house build for the elderly widow, Ugomdi Ogbonna wrote;

‘SAVED TO SAVE SOULS

Sometime in June 2023, Nkasiobi Chuks made a Facebook post about a Widow who lives in a death Trap mud house. A dilapidated mud house that was almost falling. Someone tagged me on that very post and I couldn’t help but reach out to Nkasiobi to see how we can build a decent house for this old widow who has never lived in a block house. I quickly consulted my wife and pleaded with her to support me in this project cos I can barely take such decision without her approval. My wife asked me if I have enough resources to embark on this project and I told her that God will build the house and not me. She gave me her full approval and support as always.

First step, I decided to make a post about it on my timeline. Chief Ahuchaogu Uche Sampson my good friend threw in his support with 50 bags of cement. Shortly after that, Dr George Chidozie reached out to me with the Sum of 100k. A friend of mine Mr Okeychi Samuel also sent 20k to me. Another lady sent 10k to me but I can’t remember her Name 😢.

Shockingly, my Facebook friend turned my Oga Precious Ife Rowland demanded for my account details and wired 200k instantly. Angel Stanley John also gave us 2 bags of Cement.

While we were preparing to lay the foundation of the building, My Friend turned brother Ug Lockky Manasseh a seasoned Architect called and said he saw my post concerning the widow’s house project. He told me he was going to do the Architectural plan of the house and supervision without collecting dime. He mobilized his boys from Uyo, camped them in Ndiolumbe till they finished their part of the project.

The block was was completed and we were planning how to roof the house. One beautiful morning, I got a call from my Inlaw Dr Christian Kamalu asking me to drop my account details. After few seconds, I got an alert of 500k from Dr Kamalu and he told me it was his support to the Widow’s house project. Hewuuuu this God is too good oooo, I couldn’t hold back my tears.

THE SAD PART

My plan was to complete this project within 3 Months cos we demolished the Existing mud while we got a temporary accommodation for Mama in the same compound. Mama’s first Daughter left her husband’s village and relocated to Ndiolumbe just to live with her aged helpless Mother. She was taking care of mama as if mama was a new born baby. Mama’s neatness made me like her daughter more as she took it upon herself to make sure mama slays even in the mud house. While the project was going on, I noticed that Mama’s daughter was looking sick but was always pretending to be fine. Each time I ask her what was wrong with her, why she coughs too hard, why her feet was swelling up. She would always tell me not to worry that it’s just a minor health challenge. Mama’s Daughter was dying but she didn’t want me to shoulder the burden of both the House project and her health same time. It was no longer making sense to me doing a house project for someone who’s daughter was dying, ignoring her illness and invest in the building. I decided to reach out to Dr Chidinma Ubani who directed me to a renowned Cardiologist in the State. I paused the house project for months to save Mama Daughter’s life but she couldn’t make it 😢. May her soul Rest In Peace.

Nevertheless, I am glad we could do this! I am glad we obeyed God’s instructions!! I am glad Mama has finally moved into her dream house.

Special thanks to;

Nkasiobi Chuks for identifying Mama’s utmost need. Chukwu gozie gi.

Thank you Chief Sampson Ahuchaogu! You are known for this type of act. God bless you sir.

Dr George Chidozie Imelaaa. Chukwu gozie gi Oga mu.

Okeychi Samuel thank you Nwannem. God bless

My Oga Precious Ife Roland, you are blessed beyond measures. Heaven will keep smiling on you.

Thank you to the lady that sent 10k. We are grateful. God bless you nnem.

Dr Christian Kamalu, onyenwem gozie gi papa umu afrika. You are loved beyond boarders. Greater exploits Sir.

To my friend and brother Ug Lockky Manasseh, you know I love you bro! Thanks a million times. God bless you.

Thank you My Pastors! Pastor Ken Ujor and Pastor Linus Nnakwu Chinaza

My Angel Sonia Nonyerem Ugomdi-Ogbonna

Thank you for everything 😢😢 my beautiful wife.

Always remember, We are only saved to save souls……..”

See below:

ALSO READ: “I have a strong feeling that you will dance better than I will” Chisom Steve tell husband as they releases pre-wedding photos ahead of their wedding