A Young man shares his mother’s heartwarming reaction as he gifts her wads of cash for giving him her last N100 for sub.

The young man posted the video on social media capturing the moment he appreciated his mother for her selflessness.

According to him, he had been broke and his mother gave him the last 100 naira she had for him buy data with it.

He called his mother in the viral video and offered her the cash and the mother was overjoyed.

See netizens reactions below:

@KING JOHNNY 👑 said: “if na girl you give na she go say babe this is not enough , your papa enough?”

@𝕊 𝕌 ℂ ℂ 𝔼 𝕊 𝕊❤️‍🩹 commented: “Omo I remember the night wey I broke….my mama give me her last 500 make I go buy card 🥺……promise to make that woman proud fr fr”

@This_User_Wants_Ur_Babe♡ penned: “my mama no gree sub me for once…buh i still want make she enjoy…so no giving up🥺🤲”

@Juliet_3223 prayed: “Will do this for my Mum and beyond in JESUS CHRIST NAME AMEN 🥹🙏”

@DARK$KIN_DAVID shared: “my broooooooooooo

e dey pain me say my mom no dey alive. dat women suffer now wey everybody don make am she no dey to enjoy d moni 😭”