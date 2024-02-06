In a recent interview, a pulse podcaster disclosed an unexpected tidbit about Lekki girls. He claims that girls living in Lekki is sponsored by a married man.

However, the other personalities present during the podcast all refuted his assertion, revealing that it was false.

He went on to reveal that about 85% of them were being supported by a married man. His colleagues pleaded with him to provide the statistics to back up his facts. However, he revealed that he was giving his statement based on the nightclub life and his personal observations on their lifestyle.

He further went on to state that the single girls getting sponsored by married men does not have to be primarily sexual, that it could just be men helping them out for certain things.

However, one of his colleagues also countered his statement as they expressed that if all single ladies living in Lekki were being supported by married men, then that means all married men living in Lekki or a large number of married men living in Lekki were cheating on their wives.