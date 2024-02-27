A father made his grown and lovely daughter smile on her birthday by surprising her with a 10,000 naira cash and a rubber of Garri.

The daughter is seen in the video standing up and saying hello to her father, who is seated on the bed.

She started laughing again when he told her he had bought her a painting of Garri, and they all laughed together.

She found some notes inside that she thought were worth 10,000 naira when he asked her to check inside.

She laughed joyfully with her friends as she counted the money in front of him.

Read reactions:

kenksh1: “I’m happy seeing this. God bless daddy. But on a normal day, if your guy gives you 10k you go change em for em ooo. This goes to all ladies in here.”

alfa lakuli: “this is touching…thank him for being a good daddy.”

Ayoola: “Una papa bring garri with 10k una no complain ooooo.”

Pelumi: “But if nah ur bf do dis for u how u go feel let say the truth.”

Precious Okafor: “if na guy now u go pour am the garri.”

Temmy😍🥰😘: “That gaari self na surprise 😂gaaari don cost for market.”

Nimih: “You see our Ekiti parents ehm, them be best of them all. Because they’re always precious and they know how best to relate with their daughters.”

Ikeoluwa 😇♥️: “I wish my dad can surprise me on my birthday with garri 😩 but he didn’t know even remember my birthday not to talk of surprise.”

Kimkhaddy: “God bless daddy, may God keep him to eat the fruit of his labour.”

Adun__ola: “long life and prosperity in good health and wealth dad.”

folaotolorin💅💕❤️💋🌟: “you have got the best dad, god bless him with good health.”

