A Nigerian pharmacist has praised a dry cleaner who returned the money that he found in his clothes while washing them.

The pharmacist simply known as Emeka had given his clothes to the unidentified dry cleaner for some dry cleaning.

He revealed that the dry cleaner found wads of cash in his clothes and was honest enough to return it.

He asked fans to give him ideas on how he should reward him for his honesty, and many took to the comment section to share their opinion.

The Pharmacist wrote:

“Good people still exist! My Dry cleaner retuned this money that he found in one of my clothes. I am still surprised . What should I do to him ??”

See some reactions below:

@mister_olumide said: “Appreciate him with something else

Not cash.

If you give him money, he’d think he could keep the next anyway

If you give him less, he’d think “after all I did for him”

If you give him more “he’d be entitled

Give him a half bag or rice or something in h he’d appreciate but money”

@olivedynamite remarked: “He’s a good man, just carry his business for head 😂, give him a treat too.

Now on to more pressing issue, so you have this type of money in this Nigeria 😭”

@Delayo_babe commented: “Buy him lunch, Refer him everytime you have the opportunity to refer a dry cleaner, please 🙏

A noble man deserves to work for kings and enjoy the benefits!”

@Jitalian10 penned: “You are just lucky😏

My own will use the money and after like some months later he will gist you how helpful the money was to him at that time 🤦🏻”