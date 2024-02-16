Nigerian gospel singer, Rejoice Iwueze of Destiny kids has celebrated her mother on her birthday.

Sharing beautiful photos of the celebrant via Instagram, the gospel minister described her as the absolute love of her life and the beauty of Iwueze family.

Rejoice Iwueze appreciated her mother for always loving her and her family no matter what, and for being a friend she can rely on.

The proud mother of one also praised her for being a wonderful grandmother and a successful entrepreneur with her clothing line “@ladylove_wardrobe.

Rejoice concluded by praying that God grants her mother’s wishes and that she continues to be happy and fulfilled. She believes her mom deserves all the good things in life.

In her words;

“The absolute love of my life. The beauty of Iwueze. Having you is having love and beauty at same time. Thank you for being amazing and being the perfect mum everyone desires.

Thank you for loving us unconditionally and being not just a mother but also a friend to rely on. The sweetest beautiful grandma of four and counting 😉😉😉

Happy birthday to you mum. This day I pray that the Lord grant your heart desires. You will reap all you have sown and even more. The world will gather to celebrate you. This is the least you will ever be.

The beautiful hand and brain behind @ladylove_wardrobe

Mummy I dearly love love you and bless the Lord for giving you to us.

Family join me and celebrate this great woman.”

See below;

ALSO READ: “You are like a million kids wrapped into one.I am incredibly proud of you, My boss baby” Ka3na Jones pens sweet note to daughter on her 5th birthday