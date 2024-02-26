A wife who gave birth to her beautiful child after a 13-hour labor expresses gratitude to her husband for never leaving her alone during the ordeal.

The wife, who goes by @aunty_ehi on TikTok, used the platform to tell other users about the strange and extremely taxing experience she had to go through.

She disclosed that she went into shocking 13-hour labor at the maternity hospital.

Her husband stayed by her side the entire 13 hours.

Read comments that followed:

adahenry741 commented: “this was me earlier today but God came true for me my blue jet landed safely”

judy_Ahams stated: “this was me on Sunday but my labour was 4 hours and 1 push may God bless all pregnant women”

Laura bby penned: “Definition of a good man🥺🥺🥰hope I get a man like this wen the time is right”

winner2222 shared: “my husband left nd was pressing phone and discussing with strangers we met there he even told me 15 yrs dey enter born at my age say i dey cry lyk bby”

abubakarrukayat75 wrote: “i lost a baby girl last year, almost a year now…am pregnant again and i pray God should pls come through for me”

happiness commented: “my husband calls dis being weak dat y do l need him around l shld be alone n call him wen its done guys l really cry sometimes coz no one to tell me b”

Watch the video below: