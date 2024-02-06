Popular Nigerian comedian and actor Emmanuel Chukwuemeka Ejekwu, better known by his stage name Sabinus, sparked conversations on social media as he joins an online matchmaking platform in search of a girlfriend.

In a viral video on social media with the caption: “Sabinus dey find wife for Lege matchmaking live platform.”

Sabinus, in search of a girlfriend could be heard in the said video answering questions about his age, state and several other necessary details.

The matchmaking platform was anchored by Nollywood actor, Lege Miami,

See their conversations below

Lege asked: “Where are you calling from?”

Sabinus: “I’m calling from Lagos, I dey very serious about this matter.”

Lege: “I did not say you’re not serious. Please listen to me, this is how we do this live, tell me your age. I want to know your age so that I’ll know what I want to do. Tell me your age.”

Sabinus: “Ok, this year would make me 28.”

Lege: “28?”

Sabinus: “Yes.”

Lege: “What do you do for a living?”

The two exchanged several other words in the video, which attracted the attention of many social media users who have stormed the comment page of the post to share their thoughts.

Check out some reactions below:

@phillipfayem: “Place your phone and move back😂😂 sabinus dey hear what’s your phone number.”

@KingAndreasss: “I don laugh tire. Place your phone and move back, Sabinus dey call number.”

@h_sinner001: “When dem know say person get money pass dem, you go dey hear… “you know I old pass you”

@bellick01: “Sabinus no get mind of em own, na dem dey always pay their friends to get them a girlfriend 😂😅😂. Rich man wey no fit toast!!!”

Watch the video below: