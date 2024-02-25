Sensational Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oluwatobiloba Daniel Anidugbe, popularly known as Kizz Daniel has surprised many as he opens up on his body count.

The “Pour me water” crooner revealed his intimate history in a question and answer session with fans on the micro blogging platform Twitter, X.

Various questions were posed to him by fans to which he gave an answer.

One fan asked, “Your best song growing up,” and Kizz Daniel reacted, “Kerewa – Zeluzu.”

Another fan enquired, “What is your body count?” and Kizz Daniel simply wrote, “67.”

Check out reactions trailing his statement below:

@iotama22 said: “I guess he missed the “k” after the 67. He most likely wanted to say 67k?”

@b_pastor1 remarked: “Come collect trophy”

@emetisuccess enquired: “How una take the keep scores sef. Nawa oo. I no fit keep this kind score oo”

@chuka_truth commented: “I’m actually impressed by this. I thought his number would be well in the thousands”

@Stephenzuchi penned: “You day learn work where i day bro, even as I am not yet a celebrity. I am a changed man.”