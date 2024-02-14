Gospel singer, Moses Bliss went above and beyond to show his love and support for his fiancée, Marie Wiseborn, at her recent graduation ceremony.

Despite the distance, the music star surprised Wiseborn with a heartwarming appearance, making her special day even more memorable.

In a sweet message shared online, Marie Wiseborn expressed her gratitude not only for her academic achievement but also for Moses Bliss unwavering love and dedication.

The barrister went on to explain how the singer’s actions speak volumes about his love.

She wrote;

“Distance never stopped you from letting me know, see, and feel loved consistently.

No matter the season you’d always find a way, to the extent of clearing your diary and flying to London for 24hrs, just to celebrate a milestone with me.

I bless God for crossing my path with a man after his own heart, whose way of love reminds me of the father’s own towards me.

I love you @mosesbliss ❤️”

See below;

