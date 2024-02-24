Nollywood actress Chioma Okoli opens up about her painful heartbreak experience after catching her boyfriend cheating.

Speaking in an interview with media personality Chude Jidenowo, Chioma Okoli shared her heartbreaking experience of discovering her boyfriend was caught in a compromising position with another woman

Recounting the painful incident, the screen diva revealed how she had invested her time and love in her relationship with a man she deeply cared for, even putting aside her school responsibilities to be with him.

The movie star recounted the moment she decided to surprise her boyfriend on his birthday, only to walk in on him with a naked lady in his bedroom.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Okoli expressed the deep hurt and betrayal she felt, stressing that the experience remains one of the most painful one in her entire life.