Olubankole Wellington, a Nigerian singer, rapper, actor, entrepreneur, and politician better known by his stage name Banky W, revealed in an old video how he met Wizkid.

In the video, Banky W stated that he did not meet the now-famous singer Wizkid through a social media tweet, but rather discovered him actively working.

He claimed to have been collaborating with Wizkid for about a year before a tweet from Wizkid caught the attention of social media users, leading them to believe that their partnership began with the exchange of words on social media.

Furthermore, Banky W explained that, while he was exploring the music of unsigned artists, he came across Wizkid’s song.

Revealing Wizkid’s role before they met, he mentioned that Wizkid worked as a hype man for a singer named Kel.

WATCH VIDEO: