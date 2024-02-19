The ex-wife of Popular footballer, Jude Ighalo, Sonia speaks on moving forward as she reveals that he is now in her past after a fan asked her to return to her former marriage.

It would be recalled that the two estranged couples went there separate ways after a tumultuous marital crisis, after welcoming three kids together.

Sonia recently noted that she has now upgraded to something better, leaving her ex-husband, Ighalo, in the past.

She made this known after a fan asked for a reconciliation with her ex-husband.

“You too beautiful ma, consider going back to Igahlo,” the fan wrote.

She replied:

“Hello sweetie, thank you for your compliment. In life, there is something known as an upgrade. Ighalo is my past. Please respect my present.”

See her post below: