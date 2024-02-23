Controversial singer Habeeb Okikiola, a.k.a. Portable, shares an Instagram chat he had with Laide Bakare, the famous thespian, following her characterization of him as a dirty boy from Sango.

The reason behind the verbal fight between musician Portable and Nigerian actress Laide Bakare was recently revealed online.

In an exclusive discussion, Laide Bakare referred to him as a “dirty boy from Sango.” In response, Portable made it plain that he is wealthy enough to purchase her and marry her, but he also rebuffed her with more tactful remarks.

He also pledged to provide the contents of his private Instagram messages, which include the talks he had before with the actress.

Laide Bakare had previously told him something that Portable revealed, calling him a nasty lad from Sango.

He shared a record with him on Instagram that included the actress’s remark to him.

On the recording, the actress could be heard declaring her love for him, his style, and everything about him to Portable.

This comes after the actress called him a dirty boy.

