A Nigerian lady has has publicly appealed to singer Davido to include her in his planned orphanage donations.

Recall that the singer recently announced a 300 million naira donation to orphanages across the country, drawing widespread praise.

Reacting to this, a woman who claims to be an orphan and the primary caregiver for her siblings, expressed her urgent need for financial assistance, particularly with her sister’s upcoming wedding.

The lady pleaded with Davido to consider her situation when distributing the donations, emphasizing that “no amount would be too small.”

Her plea has garnered mixed reactions online.

While some netizens expressed empathy for her situation, others questioned the appropriateness of her approach.

johnokocha said: “People one chop food na marriage money you dey find. You better thank your God”

abbasmick commented: “Only you be a whole Orphanage”

packagevibz remarked: “She Say Even Nah 10k Omo Werey 😂😂😂😂”

horlargram_s8 wrote: “Someone pls help me with any amount to eat pls 🙏🥹. God bless you always”

Watch the video below:

