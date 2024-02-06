Popular media personality, Solomon Buchi has shared how he once drove for 13 hours to go see a woman only for her to ghost him.
He shared this in a post he made on his Instagram page.
The socialite revealed that before he got married to his wife, he had at one time driven for 13 hours to go see a woman.
According to him, during that time in his past, he always gave his 100 percent to women, giving them attention and all.
His words read:
“Before I got married, I had long talking stages
where I got gifts for the women; I gave my all
and made sure they were well taken care of. I
travelled 13 hours by road to Abuja to see one of
them and I was ghosted! I have enough
experiences to traumatize me from loving, but I
choose to love.”
