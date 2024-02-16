Faith Morey, star of Real Housewives of Lagos, revealed that she will not hide her cleavage because she spent a significant amount of money on them.

During a News Central “Body Positivity” interview, the reality star revealed that she was a tomboy when she was younger and didn’t have any bosom.

She revealed that because she played basketball and other sports as a child, it was harder for her to get the kind of boobs that a typical girl would.

However, Faith Morey added that she loved having bigger breasts and that in order to get the size she wanted, she had to have surgery; as a result, she will not be hiding the expensively acquired body part.

Watch her speak below: