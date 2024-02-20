Nigerian music veteran, Eedris Abdulkareem opines that it was his labour of hardwork that brought international recognition to Davido, Burna Boy, Wizkid, and other Nigerian musicians.

According to the ‘Jaga Jaga’ crooner the reason Nigerian artists are now recognised around the world is because of his 2004 rebellion against concert promoters’ mistreatment of the country’s artists, during which he clashed with American superstar rapper 50Cent.

While the issue had impacted his career, Eedris on the latest episode of the honest bunch podcast noted that “it was a beautiful sacrifice that gave birth to Burna Boy, Wizkid, Davido.”

In his words:

“You heard someone like Burna Boy said nobody helped him in Nigeria. Would you have been a star without some people starting the revolution? That is a stupid talk. You wouldn’t have been where you are if we didn’t make this industry what it is; if we didn’t fight for it. Unfortunately, most of them don’t appreciate it. And I don’t give a dime.

“It [fighting for Nigerian music industry] affected my career but it was a beautiful sacrifice that gave birth to Davido, Boy, Wizkid, and everybody today. For me, what’s more important is that I have done what God asked me to do and our music is now allover the world. I have opened the road for them. It’s their responsibility to appreciate the fight. And if them don’t, I don’t give a dime.”