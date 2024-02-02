Fast-rising Nigerian singer, Crown Uzama, popularly known as Shallipopi, has revealed how drinking garri consecutively inspired him to be successful in life.

Shallipopi revealed that he was once so broke that he drank garri for 10 days in a row, and it was during that time that he began thinking about his life.

The ‘Oba Pluto’ hitmaker made this revelation while being interviewed by rapper Odumodublvck during a recent episode of the Turntable podcast.

Odumodublvck asked about his state of living before his rise to stardom that inspired him to achieve success by all means necessary.

Shallipopi, while responding said that after drinking garri for ten days in a row, he realized he needed to work hard to be successful in life.

Watch him speak below: