Fast-rising Nollywood actress, Favour Nwachukwu and movie director, Mario Emmanuel are engaged.

The good news was shared by Favour via her Instagram page. The actress posted beautiful photos and a video from the engagement ceremony.

In the video, Mario Emmanuel, while proposing, stood his ground and didn’t bow to the conventional pressure of kneeling while proposing to Favour Nwachukwu.

The actress had to kneel down and said yes to him. Out of happiness, the couple hugged and Mario showered his woman with money.

Sharing the good news, favour expressed her joy and commitment to a lifetime of love and laughter with Mario.

“Yes to a lifetime of love 💍 💍🥰” she wrote.

