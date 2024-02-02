Aspiring Nollywood actress, Grace Jimoh has blasted her baby daddy, Yomi Fabiyi following his recent outburst about their son, Akorede.

Recall that the Filmmaker had recently caused controversy online by claiming Akorede, was an unplanned accident due to low-quality condoms imported into Nigeria.

According to him, he believes these faulty condoms lead to unwanted pregnancies, impacting Nigerians’ cost of living.

Yomi blamed customs officials for allowing these poor-quality products into the country and suggests the government should be responsible for his son’s unplanned arrival.

Reacting to this, Grace Jimoh slammed Yomi Fabiyi as she strongly rejected this narrative.

According to her, Yomi was thrilled when she announced her pregnancy and that his current statement is a hurtful lie.*l

While stating that the movie producer does not deserve to be a father, she emphasized her commitment to providing their son with the best life possible and even hints at future actions against Yomi.

She wrote;

“Ngbeke feeling funky, you wey be say them suppose carry your head go river go wash off dey feel funky, see person wey dey cry say him don get one, when I broke the news of being pregnant, can you explain how you are being happy? He is now a product of torn condom?? Anything for social media validation, or to make me feel bad ? Taaa I owe my child the best of life even death, I will do anything in this world to make him happy don’t worry , I will help you out, it’s just a matter of time, I now see the main reason they ran away with your first child it really worth it, you are not worthy to be called a FATHER.”

