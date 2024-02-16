Nigerian comedian, Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori, known as Kiekie, sparked amusement and raised eyebrows during a recent interview with content creator Egungun, where she playfully exaggerated aspects of her personal life and spending habits.

At first, Kiekie said she was 16 years old and wanted to study mass communication in college, which is pretty funny already. But then things got wilder.

The comedian playfully revealed that she has been to more than 300 countries and her partner gives her at least N10 million every month!

Kiekie also talked about how much she spends on things. She said she spends a whopping N20 million on her hair every month, and that’s just the start.

She also said she got surgery to make her figure look better, and it cost N21 million in total. Doctors from India and the USA even came to South Africa to do the surgery.

On top of that, she said she has 7 expensive cars, including a brand new Mercedes that costs millions.

Kiekie even showed off her new, fancy purse that cost $16,000.

According to her, her cheapest wig costs N3.5 million.

She also said she doesn’t like men who can’t spoil their girlfriends.

Kiekie, who is married with a child, concluded by stating that her boyfriend has a private jet and parking it costs a cool $150,000.

Watch the video below;

