Florence Otedola, also known as DJ Cuppy, a well-known socialite, has declared that she is finally healed, which is probably too much because she no longer likes anybody.

Following her breakup with her ex fiancé, Ryan Taylor, the billionaire’s daughter appears to have been attempting to heal herself for some time.

In a recent development, DJ Cuppy took to the microblogging platform, X to announce that she is finally healed.

DJ Cuppy asserted that she probably healed too much because she no longer likes anybody.

Her words: “I think I healed too much, I don’t like anybody again 😅😂”

Taking to the comment section, netizens disagreed with her assertion.

Check out some reactions below

Sam Oladimeji said: “You’re still healing. You’ll have get to the point of loving again for complete healing”

Lu stated: “When you’re still hurt and pained but want people to think “yeah I’ve got this”

Fantom wrote: “No you haven’t, you’re just pretending😂🤣”

Milan noted: “That’s like the opposite of healing. Healing means you’re ready to move on 🤷‍♂️”

