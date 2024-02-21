Popular Nollywood actress, Nkechi Blessing Sunday has lamented the cost of flight tickets in Nigeria.

The curvaceous movie star, known for flying first or Business class, is now contemplating switching to economy as ticket soars to N9 million.

Sharing a screenshot of the ticket price, Nkechi Blessing stated that she will start flying Economy class this year because she doesn’t understand the outrageous increase in prices.

“9 million naira for Flight ticket. I think this is the year I will fly Economy. Cus wetin be this. Haaa God”.

Few weeks back, BBNaija star Uriel Oputa recently took to her Instagram to express frustration over the steady rise in the cost of flight tickets.

She shared that, for the first time in years, she was considering flying economy class to London due to the expensive prices, with business class fares from Nigeria to London now reaching a staggering 7 million Naira.