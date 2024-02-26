BBNaija 2022 star, Chizzy.Francis has sparked conversation online after sharing his desire to return to the show’s house, given the current economic hardship in Nigeria.

The entrepreneur shared his thoughts on his social media account, remembering the carefree days filled with free food inside the famous Big Brother house.

He expressed how much he misses being away from the everyday struggles of the outside world.

However, despite the appeal of escaping the current situation, the reality star also acknowledged his responsibilities .

Chizzy thought about his wife and wondered who would take care of he if he decides to return to the BBNaija house.

“Honestly speaking, people are going through hard times. Na to just run inside Biggie’s house. But who will take care of my Asa” he wrote.

See below;



