Angela Okorie, a popular actress, has sparked outrage online after making shocking accusations against her colleague, Zubby Michael, in a viral video.

The actor resorted to social media to rant about colleagues impeding others’ progress.

According to her, many big names in the industry are always trying to use intimidation to oppress those who are beneath them.

Angela Okorie named Zubby Michael as one of such people on the list and went on to describe how he conspires against her and try to derail her career.

She noted that there is a lot of backstabbing going on in the industry and she has decided to cut off connections with most of her colleagues.

Speaking further, she alleged that some of her colleagues secretly pay trolls to come online and insult her, since they cannot do it themselves.

Watch her speak below …