A recent celebrity boxing match between popular Nollywood actresses, Laide Bakare and Chizzy Alichi, has ended in controversy as both women are claiming to be the winner.

The confusion began when Chizzy took to social media to announce her victory.

She wrote; “We WON!!!! About last night, thank you guys for coming out, I appreciate my colleagues and to the organizers of the show, amazing work, Weldone we had fun. My co-winner @laidebakare love you and I’m still waiting for my champagne”.

In a surprising twist, Laide Bakare strongly disagreed with Chizzy’s claim of victory.

She accused those claiming she lost of spreading “manipulation and lies”.

Laide Bakare took it further, posting photos and a video of the moment she defeated Chizzy Alichi and the trophy presentation as proof of her win.

“I have decided not to ever fight on social media BUT THIS PARTICULAR ONE IS DIFFERENT BECAUSE IT INVOLVES Several millions of Dollars.

“And I will never tolerate this act of manipulation and lies. Why are people tagging me as a loser of the game? Claiming I was defeated in the just concluded CELEBRITY GLOBAL FIGHT CHAMPIONSHIP? Anyway, no long story, HERE comes the receipt I am the WINNER.” She wrote.

Watch the video below:

