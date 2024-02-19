A heartbroken father got emotional after finding out that his children do not belong to him after 51 years of marriage.

A video currently circulating on social media captured the father who is of American decent expressing how painful it is being a victim of paternity fraud.

According to the judge, his brother had a kidney-related issue and his two sons took a test to confirm if theirs would match.

On getting back the results, it states that none of the children were biologically related to him.

Sharing his life experience, he urged youths to take paternity tests seriously while speaking on plans to divorce his wife.

The father wished he could know parents of the sons he raised for 51 years, so he may file for a refund of every penny spent on the children, aged 42 and 40.

In his words: “I have been married for 51 years, got two sons; 42 and 40 and I’m still supporting them. They did a test to find out if they got a kidney good enough for my brother and found out something interesting, they ain’t my kids; they’re somebody else’s.”