Nigerians are turning back to selling drinkable water in nylon bags as “iced water” in the midst of the nation’s inflation, since sachet water can cost as much as 50 naira apiece.

Nigerians have been adjusting to a low-spending lifestyle as a result of the country’s dire financial situation, with new strategies appearing daily.

The most recent is the outdated method of selling water in nylons, as seen in a viral video of a woman charging 50 naira for two glasses of iced water.

It is important to note that sachet water bags can cost up to 400 naira each, and some manufacturers only include 16 pieces in each bag rather than the standard 20.

Since then, social media users have reacted to the video of the iced water vendor in a variety of ways. Some have praised the action, while others have condemned it.

Read comments below:

Eneida Balkisu Musa said: “And the funniest part is that, this Ice water has been existing in Sokoto State before the hike In sachet water. “It’s not new to us.”

Amanda Juliet Uchechukwu said: “I just thought of this thing yesterday I said this one pure water is been old for 50 per one, iced water will soon comeback to the market.”

O.J. Olaoluwafamiwoleogo said: “I pray this government finds a lasting solution to this unbearable hardship before we start eating from dumpsites.”

Ewuzie Ifeanyi said: “The problem is we adapt to nonsense and stress. Pain is inevitable but suffering is a choice.”

Amaka Val said: “I remember those days! I hawked it and cow milk ice cream back in the days. I’m glad we are no longer where we use to be. Nothing last forever.”

Igbotic Mogan said: “I could remember back in those days I hulk ice water in the street of Benue state.”

Watch the video below: