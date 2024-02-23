A Nigerian lady sparks a contentious discussion by advising fellow women on what to do in the event that a man approaches them on their first date and tries to make love.

She posted a video on her @eveilfriend5 Tiktok page in which she voiced her opinions.

She claims that most men these days prefer to act as though they are interested in sleeping with women by offering a relationship.

She counseled women to be proactive by requesting payment when they engage in such behavior after realizing their pattern.

She says it’s better to face the consequences of being accused of prostitution than to allow the man to have free sexual relations with them.

Read some comments below:

@prince asked: “hope you can defend this video few years time when your husband to be ask for explanation.”

@timagold2323 added: “I swear e happen to me I no fit cry e no comot for my heart till e go give me that money I no go forgive am i swear 💔”

@Cutebae84 said: “I swear my sister you’re saying the truth”

@stannleynn opined: “As an Edo guy, our women eh, na dem worst for this present Gen Z so. Nothing just deh head, na why i no deh vex when i see the stereotype cos plenty lie no deh inside”

@agbala_nwanyi001 noted: “She is spitting fact but they will still drag her.. Pained men won’t like this post..”

@neetah_00 reacted: “She has a point though! 😂Don’t allow a man with no serious intentions towards you to eat you for free…”

Watch video here