Nigerian musician Adekunle Gold sends a touching message to sickle cell survivors and gives them a shout-out.

During a concert, the singer paused to pay tribute to people who are suffering from sickle cell anemia.

Adekunle disclosed that he battled sickle cell disease his entire life, having been diagnosed with it at birth and grew up with it.

He expressed gratitude for being able to handle it because he performs worldwide and has never been sick.

He reaffirmed his gratitude despite not understanding how it’s all happening.

Citing himself as an example, he urged everyone who are affected by it to never give up and never allow the illness prevent them from reaching their life goals.

Afterward, Adekunle Gold dedicated his song “5 Star” to them while performing it on stage.

Abah’s favorite noted: “Thank God for him, being a sickle cell is very traumatic ❤️❤️❤️”

Timi said: “As a survivor myself, this really touched my heart ❤️”

Dorcas wrote: “Wow 😥, God bless him. Sending love to y’all”

