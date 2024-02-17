A man who represents the Cute Men Association warns broke ladies against contacting him if they do not have N2 million in their bank accounts.

The young man went viral for his video, stating the unrivaled attributes that earned him the post of Chairman of Cute Guys in Nigeria.

According to him, he maintains and takes care of himself extremely well, and so he would not settle for broke ladies.

He also gave his condition for Sugar mummies who were interested in him, citing a small sum of N10 Million Naira, a car, and landed properties which he preferred to be in Banana Island or Ikoyi.

@SAGA❤️‍🔥 said: “Bros I know the economy is hard, when last you chop?”

@tiffany 🌺♾️❤️ stated: “Make Una no vex Abeg 🥺🤲na my brother 😭we don Dey find an since 😩em no take em medication for yaba left finish na y 🙏”

@Greyy🇵🇸 wrote: “Never been so happy to be broke🙏”

@Good news Naomi Jesus🥰 😘 asked: “do you have two million naira in your account 🤣😂”

@edithboatengbaah reacted: “Wow self love is important but wetin be this 🤭”

