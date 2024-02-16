Financial expert, GehGeh is making waves online after saying that singer Burna Boy needs to apologize to his colleague, Davido, if he wants to be more successful.

Geh Geh, known for his blunt takes, released a video suggesting Burna Boy’s recent “shade” thrown at Davido exposes hidden envy and jealousy.

The drama ignited when a Davido fan, using Davido’s image as their profile picture, took a jab at Burna Boy on social media, calling him a “fool” for missing out on four Grammys at the recent ceremony.

Instead of ignoring the comment, Burna Boy responded, “The actual joke is in your display pic,” implying the fan themselves, as a Davido supporter, were the real punchline.

He later deleted the comment after the fan switched their profile picture to Burna Boy’s image.

Reacting to this, GehGeh urged Burna Boy to apologize to Davido if he wants to be successful.

According to him this exchange is an evidence of a deeper issue between the artists.

He claims Burna Boy’s reaction reveals envy towards Davido’s success and suggests an apology is necessary for Burna Boy’s own career advancement.

In his words;

“If you look at what is going on between Burna Boy and Davido, you’ll understand that Burna Boy is envîous of Davido. Burna Boy is very jéalous because I don’t know why he has been însulting and trollîng Davido.

In psycology, when emotional intelligence is not aligned with financial intelligence, there’s a blundér. Burna Boy keeps buying liabîlities he doesn’t need just to catch up with Davido.

Being successful isn’t by winning a Grammy, does Burna Boy have what it takes for people to love him genuinely like they love Davido and Wizkid? That’s what we call success and I’ll tell you that people only like Burna Boy’s music but they don’t lîke him.”

