Reverend Harrison Ayintete, a well-known apostle, chastises Christians for being stingy towards God.

He expressed on his X account that people who are millionaires but don’t give the church a million naira as an offering are being stingy to God.

He pointed out that those who don’t contribute enough may not receive enough in heaven’s rewards and aren’t being radical enough about God’s work.

“If you are a millionaire and you have never given 1million naira before in your local church, you are a bad specimen of a believer in that aspect of the faith!

You are stingy towards God!

You are saved, you are loved, you have eternal life, you will never perish but you are not radical about God’s work on earth and you have little reward in heaven!

If your theology is to use widow’s mite as your yardstick for giving, thus you give mites and kobo in your local church , you are a bad specimen of a believer in that aspect of the faith!” he wrote.