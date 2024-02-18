Ifeoluwa Adegoke, a renowned Nigerian influencer, rushed to Instagram to deliver the sad news that her car had been ruined by a mechanic.

According to the story that she told in the video, the mechanic picked up her car to fix a minor issue.

However, he did not return the vehicle to her on time, claiming that it had not yet been repaired and that he would give her the car on Sunday morning.

Ifeoluwa said in her video that she got a call this morning, that her car was involved in an accident. Apparently, the mechanic had fixed the car, but decided to take car on a road cruise, and it ended badly for him.

It isn’t clear as to the reason why the mechanic decided that it was okay to take a multimillion naira car on a road cruise.

Watch video below;