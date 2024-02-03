Nollywood actress and Portable’s 4th baby mama, Ashabi Simple has called out those asking her to move on, after the singer publicly denied knowing her as his wife.

It would be recalled that the Zeh nation record label boss and his 4th baby mama recently had an altercation online following an interview where she described Portable as her husband.

The ‘Zazuu’ crooner had publicly denied that she is not his wife, but just a side chick.

Ashabi Simple has recently taken to his Instagram page to reveal that people have been taking to her comment section and DMs to give unwanted advises.

She, however, has come out to say that she’s not seeking their opinion on whether to move on or not, and that everyone should mind their business.

