Today marks the birthday of Veteran Nollywood actor, Osita Iheme (Pawpaw)and his on-screen partner and close friend, Chinedu Ikedieze (Aki) took to social media to shower him with love and appreciation.

Taking to his Instagram page, the movie star shared a lovely photo of himself and the celebrates as he writes a heartfelt message to him.

While wishing him a happy birthday, Chinedu Ikedieze described Osita Iheme as his friend for life, declaring that he is proud of him.

“Happy birthday to my G for life ❤️ Proud of you bro @chineduikedieze .” He wrote.

Aki and Pawpaw have been entertaining audiences with their comedic partnership since the 1990s, starring in countless movies together, often portraying mischievous twins.

Their undeniable chemistry and genuine friendship have transcended the screen, making them beloved figures in Nigerian cinema and pop culture.

