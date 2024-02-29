May Edochie, a prominent brand influencer and wife of Nollywood actor Yul Edochie, has ignited online buzz after sharing a video on social media showcasing her enjoying time with a male friend.

The brief clip, shared on her personal social media platform, depicts the businesswoman and her friend riding together in a car, seemingly engaged in a lighthearted conversation.

The video reaches its peak as Edochie, visibly content, playfully labels her friend as a “wonderful gentleman” and jokingly warns single women to keep their distance.

Fans were captivated by Edochie’s playful banter and the friendly exchange with her male companion.

The video, however, has also sparked speculation.

Many people expressed well wishes for Edochie, hoping she finds happiness with a good man, especially considering the public displays of affection Yul Edochie has shown towards his new wife, Judy Austin.

Some viewers suggested that May’s estranged husband, Yul, might feel jealous of her remarks towards her friend.

However, others urged caution, advising Edochie to avoid potentially repeating the same situation by dating a married man herself.

Interestingly, a fan clarified that the male friend in the video is not married, suggesting May Edochie is free to pursue a relationship with him if she chooses.

See the video and reactions below;

