Twitter personality, Daniel Regha has slammed Afrobeats superstar, Davido over his N300m donation to Orphanages.

Hours ago, Davido had announced his yearly donation to the Orphanages, revealing that he will be donating a huge sum of N300 million through his foundation across orphanages across the country noting that the donation is his yearly contribution to the nation.

Daniel Regha, in response, stated that while helping out the less privileged is good, it shouldn’t be his yearly contribution to the nation, stressing on how Davido needs to be more involved in political discussions as a Nigerian and should do so without being biased.

“Helping out the needy financially is good, but that alone shouldn’t be anyone’s “yearly contribution to the nation”. The likes of Davido need to engage in political discussions, he’s a Nigerian & should do it without being biased. Celebs should speak up for the masses by calling out our leaders, they should put their influence to good use”.

In a follow-up tweet, he noted how the last donation he made wasn’t well accounted for as he reminded the ‘Unavailable’ crooner of his N20m pledge, which he was yet to fulfill.

He wrote:

“The last N250m Davido supposedly donated to the orphanage was not well accounted for; He’s also yet to fulfill the N20m pledge he made in the form of a giveaway. Same Davido has been accused of owing/seizing people’s money (like that of Amaju Pinnick), but he wants to donate “300 million naira” to orphanages around Nigeria. And y’all wonder why Nigerian politicians can get away with almost anything in this country”.