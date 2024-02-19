A video on TikTok has gone viral, showing a mom teasing her her little girl about swallowing a seed from a fruit called udala.

The video, posted by @peculiarkids0, shows the mother informing her little girl that the swallowed Udala seed will germinate in her stomach and grow into a tree on her head.

Her daughter got really scared and started crying, even asking to go to the doctor to get the “seed-tree” out.

While the mother’s intention appears lighthearted, the video has ignited a discussion about the emotional well-being of children.

Many commenters shared similar experiences, expressing childhood anxieties triggered by similar pranks involving seed germination.

Some even called for apologies from their parents for the lingering fear and distrust.

However, others defended the practice as a harmless cultural tradition, highlighting the shared laughter and bonding it creates within families.

They argued that the fear is temporary and ultimately outweighed by the humorous moments and cultural lessons learned.

@Tom Tom said: “Our parents need to apologize to us, the imagination of a tree growing on my head was traumatic.”

@Sugar Berding commented: “My mom did this to me.”

@MUSTYY Bamz said: “You just passed the first stage of an African child. E remain “go and bring your slippers.”

@JEniFA said: “Mine was an orange seed. My mom said it would grow into a tree. I almost died.”

@RITTY PEARL said: “My parents told me if I drink coconut water I will not have sense again.”

@sweet shilah commented: “And this is beginning of de hatred of udara in her life because I stop taking oranges to date.”

